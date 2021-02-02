Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Prince Tony Momoh was a consummate politician – Shaibu

On 9:05 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

The Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, has described the late Prince Tony Momoh as a consummate politician and a master strategist whose impact in the nation’s development will not be forgotten.

Shuaibu stated this in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Benjamin Atu, in Benin late Monday.

He said that the late Momoh, a member of his immediate constituency, was a leading light who charted the course of peace, unity and politics without bitterness.

READ ALSOWorld Bank suspends DR Congo school funding over fraud

He said the late Momoh consistently maintained his carriage as an elder statesman in the Nigerian political scene.

Shuaibu described him a doyen of mass communication and one of the last living legends of the journalism profession in Nigeria.

“The entire Afemai community has lost a father, mentor and brother,’’ he said.

The deputy governor described Momoh’s death as “a monumental and an irreplaceable loss’’.

Momoh, a Minister of Information under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, died on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!