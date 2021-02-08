President, Belema Oil wrongly linked with car gift to Actress

Kindly Share This Story:

Famous Nollywood celebrity, Actress Destiny Etiko who was alleged to have received a brand new Toyota Prado Landcruiser from the Manging Director of Belema Oil, Tein Jack-Rich, may have toed a displaced path, as facts from the founders Facebook page indicated and proven that the gift to the actress may have been from the former sacked MD and not the founder and President of Belema Oil.

The alleged information making the rounds from a blogger is a mere false reports and targeted at tarnishing the image of the vibrant and impact-making Billionaire Oil Magnate, quoted the Facebook page.

According to a post, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, stated that “great news and achievements for societal advancements are not given widespread publicity, instead false propaganda are being sponsored to discourage prospective visions for those in critical need.”

He further stated that he has never seen such faces before, heard of the names and has no such closeness in magnitude with Actress Destiny Etiko.

READ ALSO:

Mr. Tein Jack-Rich stressed that he has never gotten calls and great spreads of his visionary activities for the prosperity of communities and the nation entirety, rather, an ugly news from a blogger.

He noted that it was a mere political enigma, stating that it is unbelievable, as he added that malicious claims where perpetrated by politics or wisemen to keep defending what is unreal or unthinkable, instead of creating real substances to address needs.

Meanwhile, a reaction from the actress, Destiny Etiko, cleared the air by emphatically stating that she has never met the founder of Belema Oil and does not even know who he is.

In her bitter expression, she swore with the life of her mother and cursed those who are behind the malicious allegations.

However, as reactions and calls reach Tien Jack-Rich across the world over the malicious story, noting that he was not the one.

See the post below:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: