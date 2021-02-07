Pregnant unmarried policewoman: Ekiti AG drags IGP, others to court

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda has sued the Inspector General of Police over the dismissal of Olajide Omolola, the pregnant unmarried female corporal.

In the law suit, Fapohunda seeks an order of court declaring Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations which provides for the discharge from the Police Force, women police officers who become pregnant while unmarried unconstitutional.

Joined as co-defendants in the suit are the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission.

READ ALSO: Dismissed police woman accuses force of disobeying court regarding her reinstatement

The Attorney General in the suit ( FHC/ AD/ C8/ 8/ 2021) filed in the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti is asking the court to determine among others: whether the provisions of Section 127 of Police Act and Regulations are not in violation of the combined provisions of Sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Articles 2,3, 5 18(3) and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and therefore unconstitutional, null and void.

The suit also seeks an order nullifying Section 127 of Police Act and Regulations as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission from implementing the regulation.

It will be recalled that recently the Nigeria Police, acting under Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations sacked an unmarried female corporal, Olajide Omolola, an indigene of Ekiti State from the service for getting pregnant.

Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations provides that ” an unmarried woman police officer who becomes pregnant shall be discharged from the Force, and shall not be re-enlisted except with the approval of the Inspector-General”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: