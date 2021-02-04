Poultry farmers has decried high cost of feed in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

urges FG to ban exportation of maize to help more production of local feed.

By Chris Onuoha

The Poultry Association of Nigeria, Lagos State (PANLAG), Badagry chapter, has lamented that the high cost of poultry feed and vaccination had lend credence to the increase in the price of chicken and egg produce in the country.

PANLAG, an association that control poultry farmers in Lagos State appealed to the Federal Government to ban exportation of maize in order to have sufficient feeds for bird farmers. They also urged the government to allow importation of maize to ameliorate the dearth of feed shortage.

Dr Olusegun Adedayo, Chairman of PANLAG, made the appeal at the association’s End of the Year Party/Stakeholders’ Meeting in Badagry recently.

He said that local poultry farmers are suffering from the impact of maize exportation, in spite of the fact that the local production could not meet the farmers’ demands.

“Government should encourage more production of maize and soya beans locally, because this is what constitutes most of the ingredients for chicken’s feed.

“But, unfortunately we heard that they are exporting maize, irrespective of the fact that they have not met the local demands,” says Adedayo.

Continuing, Adedayo said, “We implore the government to allow the importation of maize and ban its exportation so that our chicken can have enough feed to eat.

“Many farmers have closed their farms due to this challenge, because they are no longer making any profit.”

The chairman added that apart from the shortage of feeds, farmers are still facing the challenge of vaccination.

“The price of a day old chick keeps increasing in the hatchery; more and more farmers are moving out of business because the input cost outweighs the profits,” remarked Adedayo.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to intervene and save our business from collapsing,” he said.

Also speaking, Jimoh Raphael, the Manager, P and G Foods, Badagry who delivered a lecture on how to manage poultry farming, noted that local farmers on their own are not adhering to proper instructions, but used the opportunity to sensitise them on the safety and proper vaccination and adequate feeding of birds.

