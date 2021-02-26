Postponing S-west Congress will spell doom for PDP — Prof Akitoye-Rhodes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Collectives, Professor Tejumade Akitoye-Rhodes, on Friday, warned that any attempt to halt or postpone the Southwest Zonal Congress already scheduled for March 6th through a dubious court process will spell doom for the party.

Akitoye-Rhodes said that the purported lawsuit that seeks to derail Congress is rather disingenuous, suspicious, offensive and in bad taste. “If allowed to subsist, it will lay a very dangerous precedent that may eventually set the party itself on the path of implosion.

“The Governor of Ọyọ state Engineer Seyi Makinde brought to the public forum yesterday an ambiguous attempt by the PDP National legal adviser to halt and postpone the Southwest Zonal Congress already scheduled for March 6th through a very dubious court process. There is apparently no smoke without fire.

He questioned why Southwest alone will be single out while described such act as totally unacceptable and insult to the Yoruba people, “It is an insult to Governor Makinde himself who is the leader of the party in the Southwest. If this charade is another way of telling the Yoruba people that they are not wanted in the PDP, they should note that no party can win the presidential election without significant electoral input from the Southwest.

“We strongly advise the National Working Committee to warn the legal adviser who is obviously playing an unveiled destabilizing role to desist forthwith. The People’s Democratic Party is currently facing all kinds of self-inflicted challenges from various quarters.

“The National Auditor recently accused the managers of the party of untidy bookkeeping. Sponsored factions are springing up virtually in all zones.

The party platform appears wobbly, stripped of a firm, steadfast rudder. If the present managers feel overwhelmed and incapable of equitable leadership, it is our strong belief that they should step aside graciously for a National Caretaker Committee whose vision and commitment will be predicated on instilling discipline, justice, fairness and sincere leadership to the party.

