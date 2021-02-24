Policeman killed as suspected hoodlums attack police station in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

Govt places N1m bounty on attackers

Bans Keke, Okada operations from 7 pm to 7 am

By Steve Oko

A policeman on duty was, yesterday, killed in an early morning attack on a police station at Abayi Osisioma Local Government Area, near Aba, Abia State.

It was gathered that the attackers stormed the station around 2:00 am and set the station ablaze after killing one of the police personnel on duty.

An unspecified number of vehicles parked at the station were also set ablaze by the invaders whose identities are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Abby State government has promised N1 million reward for any credible information that could lead to the arrest of the invaders.

Confirming the attack, yesterday, Abia State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, said investigations into the incident had commended to apprehend the perpetrators.

It would be recalled that another police station was also in a similar fashion set on fire at Omoba in Isialangwa South Local Government Area in early January.

The Abia State government, yesterday, described the attack on the police station and the killing of the police officer as “mindless and cowardly.”

The government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi, promised N1 million reward for any credible information that could lead to the arrest of the invaders.

The government also announced an immediate ban on tricycle and motorcycle operation between 7 pm and 7am in all major cities throughout the state.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Aba read in part: “The attention of Abia State Government has been drawn to a mindless and cowardly attack on a police station in Aba by yet to be identified armed hoodlums in the early hours of today (yesterday) leading to loss of precious lives.

“We wish to assure members of the public that the government is working with security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and bring them to justice as quickly as possible.

“No part of Abia land will be ceded to criminals operating under any guise and we will not spare any resource in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book in no distant time and the stolen arms and ammunition recovered completely.

“Government, therefore, calls on citizens to avail law enforcement agencies with vital information that will lead to the arrest of the criminals and recovery of these arms.

“We are determined to pay N1 million for any information leading to the recovery of any of the stolen arms and or arrest of any suspect.

“Consequently, the Government hereby imposes a ban on Keke/Okada operations between 7 pm and 7 am in all major cities of the state starting from today,February 23, 2021.

“Once again, we call for total vigilance and prompt information from citizens to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums. We call on banks and other vulnerable institutions to fortify security around their places of business while strongly advising all security formations in the state to remain on red alert until the situation is fully pacified.

“Law-abiding citizens and visitors are advised to go about their normal businesses while maintaining vigilance as measures have been put in place to ensure their safety.

“Those attacking security agents and formations only seek to engender anarchy. We will, therefore, continue to support security agencies with whatever they need to foil the agenda of the hoodlums.

“While we implore community leaders to be vigilant, we urge parents and guardians to take more interest in the activities of their children and wards to avoid their falling prey to criminally minded individuals.”

