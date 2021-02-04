Policeman killed, 3 Chinese expatriates abducted from mining site in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

FOLLOWING a misunderstanding between some labourers and some expatriates at a mining site in Osun State, three Chinese expatriates have been reportedly kidnapped.

It was gathered that fight ensued between the expatriates and labourers, mainly from the North, on Monday, at a mining site located in Akere village, Ifewara in Atakumosa-West local government area of the state, after an argument over an issue yet to be made public.

It was gathered that a police escort, attached to the expatriates was killed, while three Chinese men were abducted by some yet to be identified persons.

The abductors, however, demanded N500 million as a ransom.

An Ifewara resident, Israel Adekola, disclosed that the expatriates were kidnapped by some labourers, who worked at the site after a disagreement between the parties, but security sources said those that perpetrated the act were yet to be identified.

READ ALSO:

Confirming the incident, the Osun Amotekun Corps Commandant, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), said that Amotekun personnel have been deployed into the village to search for the kidnapped victims and that investigation into the circumstances that led to the kidnap had commenced but did not confirm the ransom demand.

Adewinmbi said: “It is true that some Chinese expatriates were kidnapped at a mining site in a village in Ifewara by some unknown persons. A police escort was also killed in the process. Our men have been deployed into the village to comb everywhere in an attempt to rescue the victims.

“We are also investigating the circumstances behind the incidence to bring the culprits to justice.”

However, efforts to get police reaction were not successful as the command spokesperson did not pick her calls.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: