Police rescue 46-yr-old kidnap victim in Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

Police Command in Kwara has secured the release of a 46-year-old tipper lorry owner, Alh Musa Atere, who was kidnapped in Ilorin on Tuesday.

The spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Atere was rescued from his abductors at a village in Oko Olowo area of Ilorin in the early hours of Wednesday without paying any ransom.

According to him, the kidnapers had demanded a ransom of N30 million from his family late on Tuesday.

He said “Atere was kidnapped around 6:00am on Tuesday along Ogundele/Madi road in Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara State on his way to the General Hospital, Ilorin for the treatment of his daughter.

“He was said to have been with his wife in his car when the abductors whisked him to an unknown destination after dispossessing his wife of the money in her purse.”

He added that the release of Atere was as a result of police efforts who trailed the abductors following information that they were holding the victim in a bush at Oko Olowo area of the state capital.

He said “Following a report received by the police that a tipper owner was kidnapped in Ilorin on Tuesday, the State Commissioners of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Bagega ordered the state anti-kidnapping unit to go into action and following information that the kidnapers were holding the victim in a bush at Oko Olowo

“The police surrounded the bush and when the kidnapers felt that the police were closed to the place, they abandoned the victim and ran away.

“The man ran to the villagers who assisted him and brought him to the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway at Oko Olowo. The man was rescued without paying any ransom and he has been handed over to his family.” he added.

Kindly Share This Story: