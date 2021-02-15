Police repel attempt to rob bank in Ughelli as banks shut down operations

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

There was pandemonium on Monday in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State following a failed attempt by suspected armed robbers to attack a new generation bank located along the Market road in Ughelli.

The incident which resulted in sporadic gunshots in the area is coming less than 24hours after a gang of unidentified gunmen killed a police inspector at the Oviri-Ogor road axis of the town and took away his rifle.

All banks operating within Ughelli metropolises which were until now closing by 2 pm owing to the spate of insecurity in the town, also shut down operations following the incident with one of the banks pasting a notice on their gates which reads, “Dear customer, we shall be opening by 9 am to 2 pm as from tomorrow, (Tuesday) till further notice.”

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright described the incident as “The police acting on suspicious movement,” a customer of the affected bank said they were hurriedly forced out of the bank amidst sporadic gunshot by security operatives stationed at the bank.

The customer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We were asked to evacuate the bank by the officials who told us that they are closed for the day amidst sporadic gunshots outside the premises. When we came out, we were told that some robbers attempted to invade the bank.”

Debunking the claims of the customer, the police spokesperson said: “That information is not entirely true, there was suspicious movement around the bank premises and the police acted swiftly on that. We cannot substantiate to say that it is an attempt to rob the bank.”



