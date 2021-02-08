Police parade notorious Abuja car snatchers’ syndicates in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

KATSINA State Police Command, has paraded a two-man Abuja notorious car snatchers’ syndicate who attempted to enter Niger Republic through Jibia with a stolen car belonging to a member of the House of Representatives.

The State Command’s Spokesman, Gambo Isah, who paraded the duo on Monday, said the Command’s anti kidnapping squad arrested the suspects based on intelligence.

According to him, officers of the Command in Charge of Anti Kidnapping and team succeeded in arresting the duo of one Aliyu Mohamed ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Sarki avenue, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna State and Jimilu Tijani ‘m’ aged 30yrs of Karshen Waya, Gidan — Gyadi Quarters, Kano members of a notorious syndicate of armed robbers terrorizing Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and it’s environs.

“The command received a distress call that armed robbers numbering seven (7) with sophisticated weapons, attacked the residence of the lawmaker representing Kangiwa Federal Constituency and stole away his motor vehicle, a Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number ABC 79 GC.”

Isah further explained that the hoodlums also made away with house electronics and laptop computer.

“In the course of investigation, one Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number ABC 79 GC, a motor vehicle plate number HMHR 267 A and Jammer (Anti — tracking device) was recovered from the possession of the hoodlums,” he said.

Isah said the suspects confessed to have committed the offense and added that the command would intensify its investigation with a view to arresting more gang members.

