Police nab three vigilante members in Rivers for manslaughter

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested three members of Rumuolumeni Security Planning and Advisory Committee, ROSPAC, for manslaughter on Clifford Woko.

It was learned that the police had invaded the office of ROSPAC at Nkpor village, Rumuolomeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The arrested was following alleged assault and brutality on Clifford Woko by ROSPAC members at Rumuolomeni, over the failure of Woko to pay ‘matching ground fee’ on the construction site that was in his care.

It was also gathered that the Human Rights Desk at the Rivers State Police Command Headquarters had invited the ROSPAC members on three occasions and that the group declined honouring invitations.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the development, noting that the suspects were arrested over a report of manslaughter against them.

Omoni said: “We went to their office and arrested three of them, while others took to flight. The action was based on reports of manslaughter against them.”

Meanwhile, Clifford Woko, the alleged victim of ROSPAC torture commended the Police and re-iterated his call for justice on the matter.

It would be recalled that the leader of the OSPAC in Rumulomeni, Kenneth Olumeni had denied the allegation and accused Clifford Woko of being a cultist who goes about disturbing land developers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

