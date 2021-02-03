Breaking News
Translate

Police kill 3 suspected bandits, recover 2 rifles in Katsina

On 6:48 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police vow to arrest suspected arsonists in Ebonyi community

The Police Command in Katsina State said its personnel have killed three suspected bandits attacking villages in Danmusa Local Government Area.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sanusi Buba, who stated this at a news briefing in Katsina on Wednesday, said the police were committed to ridding the state of banditry.

He said that no fewer than 50 bandits recently attacked Unguwar-bera and Tashar-Mangoro villages in Danmusa Local Government Area.

Also read: All Chinese townships, villages connected to passenger coach services — Ministry

Buba said that a team of policemen ambushed the bandits at a spot in-between Mara and Tashar-Gajere villages and recovered two AK-47 rifles with 15 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

“We got a distress call that bandits were attacking the two villages, they shot sporadically to have their way, but were subdued by the gallantry and firepower of our personnel,” he said.

“Our search teams are still combing the areas with a view to arresting those involved in the attack and recovering corpses and operational weapons,” he said.

He urged residents to support the police with information that would help in containing the criminals operating in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!