Police intercepts lorry load of ‘palliatives mattresses’ in Bayelsa, arrest two suspects

…CLO calls for thorough investigation, parade of suspects

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa Police Command has intercepted a truckload of mattresses suspected to be stolen “Covid-19 palliatives”, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The suspects identified as Shehu Yola, 42 years and Sunday Emmanuel, aged 28, were arrested as they have were arrested in the state capital with the “stolen palliatives” as they were about exiting the state capital.

According to police source, the arrests of the suspects followed a tip off, which prompted peratives of Bayelsa State Police Command to swing into action.

Confirming the arrests of the suspects, a statement by state Police Spokesman Asinim SP Butswat, stated: “Following a tip off, Operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Shehu Yola ‘m’ 42 years and one Sunday Emmanuel ‘m’ 28 years, at Okaka, Yenagoa.

“The suspects were arrested on 18 February 2021, at about 2100hours, with a truckload of mattresses suspected to be stolen property. The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli fsi, has ordered for discreet Investigation to unravel the source of the mattresses.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli fsi, has ordered for discreet investigation to unravel the source of the mattresses.”

Reacting to the arrest, the Chairman of Civil Liberties Organization CLO, Bayelsa State branch Chief Nengi James, while commending the state police command for the prompt arrest of the suspects, however, called for culprits to be paraded and thorough investigation to unravel the culprits and sponsors.

He said: “I want to thank the police and I want to say that this issue should be properly investigated and all those need to be paraded. We want to see all those that are involved because this is a high level organised crime, so we want to know who are the enemies of Bayelsa State that is now taking our palliatives to other region which is very unfair.

“This act is condemnable, and CLO is very interested in the case and that is why we made the information public by informing the public before the police reaction. I am calling on IGP to make sure that this matter is not swept under the carpet.”

