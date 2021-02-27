Police free abducted Bayelsa civil servant, arrest 2 kidnappers

Kindly Share This Story:

A female civil servant abducted by a four-man gang that seize unsuspecting car owners in Yenagoa has been rescued, whilst the abductors were trying to withdraw cash from her account on Friday.

A Police team that rescued the victim arrested two members of the armed gang who disguised as Government Task Force Team to abduct and rob members of the public.

Mr Asinim Butswat, Spokesman of the Police Command in Bayelsa, told newsmen that the operation followed a distress call which prompted the dispatch of the team to the crime scene.

The frequent reports of the armed gang who claim to be from Bayelsa State Envronmental Authourity had compelled the agency to disown the group and stated that it had no task force.

Butswat confirmed that the hoodlums seized their victim at Imgbi Road in Yenagoa and were moving around town seeking a POS point to make withdrawals when the Police squad swooped on them.

The team arrested Headman Eniyi and Ebi Tonbofa and recovered a revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunition, while two other members of the gang escaped.

“You will recall that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, had earlier ordered police detectives to fish out the armed gang when similar reports were made to the Police Command.

“The suspects are cooperating with us in the investigation and they will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation,” Butswat said.

NAN learnt that the hoodlums had disposed their captive of cash and valuables and used her phone to contact members of her family to demand for ramson to be transferred to the victim’s account.

They however ran out of luck as network hitches made withdrawals impossible at several ATM and POS points when they were apprehended.

