Police confirm killing of 4 officers in Calabar

…we’re in deep mourning, the culprits will be rooted out – PPRO

…two rifles carted away

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State police Command was on Thursday thrown into mourning when four yet to be identified police officers were shot dead by hoodlums.

Vanguard learned that two inspectors and two sergeants were in the early hours of Thursday killed at a Check point along MCC – Idundung road, Calabar Municipality Local government area.

Vanguard gathered that the tragic incident occurred at about 12: 50am of Thursday morning.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Irene Ugbo said that the Command has been thrown into grief and is very bitter about the ugly incident.

She said: “It is quite unfortunate and we feel really sad and in mourning mood about the death of the four officers who lost their lives.

“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits no matter how far they run or hide, we must get them that I can assure you,” she said.

An eyewitness who spoke under anonymity told Vanguard that the incident occurred at about 1: 00am.

“I stay just 100 meters away from the Police Check point where the incident happened, I finished watering my garden of vegetables at about 11 pm and went to bed, at about 12: 50am I started hearing gun shots.

“It lasted for few minutes and more than the usual because they usually shot in the air at night as a way to show they were on guard. When we woke up this morning was when we realized that four police have been killed and two rifles carted away.

“A joint team had come to inspect the place and also pick up the remaining two rifles at the scene of the incident,” he said.

