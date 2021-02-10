Breaking News
Police confirm arrest of 3 suspected kidnappers in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of three suspected kidnappers in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government area of the state.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the arrest to  Newsmen in Warri on Wednesday.

“It is true that three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the command. We are out for them; it is either the criminals repent or relocate out of Delta,” she said.

The suspects were apprehended on Tuesday in Agbarho.

They were alleged to have been involved in the abduction of one Mr Emmanuel Piopio on Sunday on Ekwerhe Road, Agbarho.

The suspects were arrested in Ophori-Agbarho community forest with the help of the army and members of a vigilance group.

