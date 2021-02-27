Police confirm arrest of 2 suspects over destruction of town union officials’ homes in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The zone 9 police command, Umuahia, has confirmed the arrest of two other suspects over alleged threat to life and vandalization of homes of some town union officials of Obuohia –Okike autonomous community in Ikwuano council area of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 9 command, Mrs Janet Egwu, told Vanguard that two suspects; Udochukwu Nwankwo, Izuchi Ubani had been arrested while others are still at large

Egwu, who added that the investigation is ongoing, further disclosed that the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Mgbeonyere Eleribe, was also invited by the police to explain what he knew about the matter.

In her words; “The matter is still under investigation, we have not concluded. The traditional ruler of the community was invited to tell the police what happened and why the youths perpetrated such acts and he gave his version of the incident and left.”

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the suspects were alleged to have vandalized the residences of the town union officials and threatened to kill them.

The affected persons; Comrade Nwachukwu Chukwuma, Deacon Nwaogu Chijindu, Rev. Josiah Ogbonna and Mr Obasi Christian, who are leaders of the Obuohia-Okike Community Development Association, are said to have fled the community after the vandalization of their residences.

The arrest of the suspects followed a petition by their counsel, Charles Okwudiri Azubuike, titled; ‘’Use of cult boys to terrorize embattled members of a cabinet over control of Obuohia Okike palm fruit, vandalization of native residential houses, armed robbery and arson’’, made to the Zone 9 police command.

The petition also accused the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Mgbeonyere Eleribe, of allegedly instigating the youths to attack the town union officials.

