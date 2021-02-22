Police arrest Okorocha over alleged forceful entry into sealed property in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

Police command in Imo has confirmed arrest of former Imo Governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha for allegedly using thugs to break into his Royal Spring Palm Apartment sealed by the state government.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest of Okorocha and some of his former aides.

Those arrested alongside Okorocha were Lasbery Okoroafoanyanwu, former commissioner for transport, Ijeoma Igboanusu, his former Chief of Staff, Domestics Affairs and Steve Asimobi, his current aide at the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Imo Government on Friday, sealed Royal Spring Palm Apartment located along Aba road, an estate allegedly built by Okorocha’s wife.

The ex governor, who now represent Imo West at the senate, allegedly led his supporters and security personnel to the estate and ordered the unsealing of the premises.

Government officials also mobilised to the estate, leading to free for all fight, while cars were damaged and many wounded.

Asked if he will be arraigned, the PPRO said nobody was above the law, adding that if he was found culpable he would be arraigned.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Declan Emelumba however, said Okorocha would be arraigned on Monday.

But in a swift reaction, Okorocha’s Media Aide, Sam Onwuemeodo alleged that Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri attacked Okorocha with thugs.

In a statement, made available to newsmen on Sunday, Onwuemeodo alleged that the thugs fully armed and with the support of security men from government house also attacked Okorocha’s convoy. (NAN)

