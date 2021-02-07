Police arrest 6 kidnappers in Abuja, rescue victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

…Launch Counter-Kidnapping Operations

…Urge residents to report all suspicious activities

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, on Saturday 6th February,2021 arrested six suspected kidnappers along Apo axis.

A statement by FCT Police Spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam named the suspects as Frank Ozor 26years, Nweke Uche 19years, Chester Uzor 25years, Chukwu Bethrand 27years, Chukwu Samuel 25years and Kelechi Ngene 26years, all male

The suspects who had earlier abducted three persons were arrested by eagle-eyed Police Operatives on routine patrol while attempting to relocate one of their victims.

Further investigation led to the successfully rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects.

“Consequently, the Command has deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the Federal Capital Territory especially areas with cumbersome terrain”, Yusuf said.

“In addition, the Command has launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate the emerging security concerns.

READ ALSO:

“Furthermore, the Command is working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements”.

“While urging residents to remain calm and law-abiding, the Command enjoins FCT residents to report any suspicious persons or activities around their vicinity at the nearest Police Division or report the same through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: