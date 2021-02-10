Police arrest 58 suspects in connection with Lagos Island unrest

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested 58 suspects in its effort to restore normalcy to the Agarawu, Ita Faaji, Igbosere and other areas on the Lagos Island.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu said this in a statement signed on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Odomosu said the suspects comprised of four elderly persons, five females and 39 males.

He said that Lagos Island had been under the siege of miscreants and gangsters which led the command to dispatch a team comprising the police and other security outfits to put a stop to it.

“The team comprises of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Taskforce, Police Mobile Force and the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps under the command of ACP Bode Ojajuni, the Area Commander, Area A and Lion Building.

“They went after the bad boys in the areas which eventually led to the arrest of 58 suspects on Monday.

“The miscreants and gangsters in the areas have severally attacked and damaged people’s properties while some have allegedly lost their lives to their various criminal activities,” the police boss said.

Odumosu said that he had directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and prosecution.

He also assured that the command would not rest on its oars in making sure that the Lagos Island and the state generally were rid of gangsterism, hooliganism and crimes.

