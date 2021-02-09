Police arrest 3 suspected arms dealers in Kebbi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in Kebbi has arrested three suspected arms dealers as part of efforts to rid the state of crimes.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, made the disclosure at a news conference in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

Abubakar added that the command also arrested a notorious kidnapper.

“On Jan. 27, policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Birnin Yauri, while on route patrol along Malando-Garin-Baka road intercepted one Ibrahim Bulus, 25, of Dirin Daji town, Sakaba LGA, for being in possession of three locally made double barrel guns and one locally made single barrel gun.

“When questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of the guns, hence he was arrested,” the PPRO said.

He said that the suspect confessed that he was contracted by two persons to supply the weapons found in his possession.

He said that the two culprits, who reside in the same house with the first suspect, Ayuba Bulus, 42 and Usman Musa, 40 were promptly arrested.

Abubakar added that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

“Similarly, on Feb. 3, one Salihu Liman, 27, of Kangiwa town, Arewa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State, allegedly abducted one Salihu Abdullahi, 26 of Muza village, Yabo LGA of Sokoto State in his residence.

“On receipt of the report, officers from the Divisional Police station promptly arrested the suspect.

”Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Abubakar said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeleke Adeyunka-Bode, had implored the people of the state to be wary of criminals while rendering assistance to members of the public.

”The CP further calls on people to be law-abiding and always cooperate with the Police and other agencies in their efforts to rid the state of criminal activities,” he said.

