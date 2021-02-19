Police arrest 2 with truckload of mattresses meant for flood victims in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested two suspects with a truckload of mattresses allegedly meant for flood victims.

The mattresses, it was learned, were warehoused in an undisclosed location in Yenagoa the state capital when the suspect’s break-in and stole the mattresses.

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in the state had raised alarm over the stolen mattresses which prompted the police to react.

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of the command, Mr Asinim Bustwat said in a statement “Following a tip-off, Operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Shehu Yola ‘m’ 42 years and one Sunday Emmanuel ‘m’ 28 years, at Okaka, Yenagoa.

“The suspects were arrested on 18 February 2021, at about 2100hours, with a truckload of mattresses suspected to be stolen property.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli fsi, has ordered for discreet Investigation to unravel the source of the mattresses.”\

