Breaking News
Translate

Police arrest 2 with truckload of mattresses meant for flood victims in Bayelsa

On 6:17 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The police in Bayelsa State have arrested two suspects with a truckload of mattresses allegedly meant for flood victims.

The mattresses, it was learned, were warehoused in an undisclosed location in Yenagoa the state capital when the suspect’s break-in and stole the mattresses.

Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in the state had raised alarm over the stolen mattresses which prompted the police to react.

Also read: Sea pirates’ attacks: Commuters stranded as boat drivers down tools in Bayelsa

Confirming the incident, Spokesman of the command, Mr Asinim Bustwat said in a statement “Following a tip-off, Operatives of Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested one Shehu Yola ‘m’ 42 years and one Sunday Emmanuel ‘m’ 28 years, at Okaka, Yenagoa.

“The suspects were arrested on 18 February 2021, at about 2100hours, with a truckload of mattresses suspected to be stolen property.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Mike Okoli fsi, has ordered for discreet Investigation to unravel the source of the mattresses.”\

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!