Police arraign 9 for allegedly smoking ‘Indian hemp’ in public

The police on Tuesday, arraigned nine men in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly smoking ”Indian hemp”, cannabis in public.

The police charged Ibrahim Jelili, 42; Emmanuel Christian, 28; Peter Teniola, 41; Lateef Akodun, 27; Olufemi Falola, 47; Damilare Ayeitan, 22; Olawale Fashokun, 32; Ibrahim Giwa, 32 and Daniel Ohonme, 25 with breach of peace, conspiracy and unlawful possession of India hemp.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Akeem Raji, alleged the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by selling and smoking weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

He told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 3 about 8.15 p.m. behind Iju Garage, Iju Ishaga, Lagos.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendants sold and smoked cannabis with other illicit drugs.

He said that the police patrol team, raided a criminal hideout, based on intelligence report.

The prosecution said that illicit drugs were recovered from the defendants.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 134 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.I.Adelaja admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Adelaja ordered the surety must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until March 10 for mention.

