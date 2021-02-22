Police arraign 5 men over alleged stealing, wilful damage in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police on Monday arraigned five men in Ikorodu area of Lagos State over alleged theft and destruction of property worth N765,000

The defendants are Saheed Orepekun 34; Faruku Oladele 32, Muftau Ademoritan 22, Popoola Toheebu 22 and Tunde Zakariya, 21.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried for conspiracy, felony to wit assault to cause harm and wilful damage.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 3, about 11:30a.m. at Ahmed Agbonmagbe Block Industry on Adeboruwa Road in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

Iberedem alleged that the defendants attacked the owner of the industry, Ahmed Agbonmagbe and caused bodily harm to his head and nose with a plank.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants wilfully damaged one electric block moulding machine valued N350,000; one plastic surface tank worth N60,000 and galvanised pipes and roofing sheets valued N160,000.

The prosecutor said that the defendants allegedly stole the complainant’s Infinix Hot 8 cell phone valued N45,000.

Iberedem alleged that the defendants also stormed No. 3, Adeyinka Odufayo Street, Agunfoye in Ikorodu, and damaged windows and doors valued at N150,000 at property of one Mrs Taiwo Oyedele.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 411, 173, 350, 287 and 350 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr T.A. Elias admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March. 22 for mention. (NAN)

