Polaris Bank’s promo produces 61 winners

MONEY MARKET

Polaris Bank said that the its nationwide Save & Win promo has produced the first set of winners, including the first millionaire, Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with its Akpakpava branch, Benin, Edo State

The bank in a statement said that other 60 lucky customers who also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, won N100,000 each during the draw which was held at its headquarters in Lagos. The promo which ends in April 2021 is designed to enrich Nigerians with a N26 million pay-out.

The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, representatives of other regulatory agencies, as well as customers and relations of the winners. The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event whilst over 600 customers logged in through the bank’s virtual network and social media handles.

The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly, for any three consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021, to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.

The first millionaire of the promo, Mr. Okunzuwa, said, “I am very delighted at winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank’s Save & Win Promo. It was like a dream, when I was told but this is a reality. The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow. I also make a commitment to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative.”

Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr. Segun Opeke, while offering his congratulations, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians, while noting that the reward is aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Mr. Opeke said, “In tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day. He noted that the Polaris Bank Save and Win Promo is a sure way to save more and also become either a millionaire or win N100,000. “The promo will produce 8 millionaires, while 180 others will go home with N100,000 each across 3 draws in February, March and April with winners drawn from the 6-geo-political zones of the country,” he added.

