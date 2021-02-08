Plans underway to build digital schools across Nigeria— UBEC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Universal Basic Education Commission,UBEC,has promised to build digital schools across the country, saying the development would be in actualization of its vision of a robust digital basic education delivery in Nigeria.

This, according to a statement, Monday,by the Commission’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol,David Apeh,was disclosed at the weekend by the Executive Secretary,Dr Hamid Bobboyi at the commissioning ceremony of basic education projects at the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

“The Executive Secretary said the school will be purely digital with state of the art facilities for learning, adding that a digital resource centre is also being constructed in Abuja to coordinate digital learning in the basic education sub-sector.

” When completed,he stressed, the facilities will put the sub-sector on the digital map of the world,”the statement said.

The statement read further:”Dr Bobboyi said basic education as you are aware is the foundation upon which our education is built. If this pillar is weak, then all other tiers cannot stand”.

“He explained that UBEC has tried in the last four years to work with all stakeholders in the education sector to begin to change the narrative of basic education delivery in the country.

“Commenting on the partnership with Federal University Dutse, he said it represents a strategic engagement which will yield mutual benefit to both FUD and UBEC and would help to re- enforce and strengthen the Basic Education Sub-sector in Nigeria.

The Executive secretary said within the five years of the vice- chancellor, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar with the support of her management, transformed the landscape of this veritable institution to make it a truly federal University and indeed a centre of excellence to be reckoned with within the boarder of Nigeria and beyond.

“Earlier in her welcome address, the Vice “Chancellor, Prof. Fatima Batulu Mukhtar, thanked the Executive Secretary, Board and Management of UBEC for the primary School Project and the early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) Centre in the university.

“She said while the facility provides easy access to basic education for many, within and outside the university, it will serve as a demonstration school and a centre of excellence which shall impact positively in the development of basic education in Jigawa State.”

