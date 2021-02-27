Breaking News
Translate

PHOTO NEWS: Bank executives at Vanguard’s CBN/Bankers’ committee economy summit

On 11:38 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
MD, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe
MD, Ecobank, Patrick Akinwuntan
MD Africa, Bank of America, Yvonne Ike
MD, First Bank, Adesola Adeduntan
MD, Fidelity Bank Nneka Onyiali-Ikpe
MD, Providus Bank, Walter Akpani
MD, Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu
MD/CEO Nova Merchant Bank, Nath ude
MD/CEO Wema Bank Ademola Adebise
Registrar/Chief Executive, The Chattered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Seyi Awojobi,
Bismarck Rewane, Business analyst and Consultant
MD, FSDH Merchant Bank Mrs Hamda Ambah

 

Vanguard News Nigeria
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!