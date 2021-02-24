Vanguard Logo

PDP: Secondus, NWC meet Elumelu, harp on virile opposition

Mr Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday commissioned developmental projects executed by the administration of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state. Speaking at the ceremony in Sokoto,Secondus lauded Tambuwal for striving hard to execute the projects, in spite of limited resources. He said that the execution of the projects has demonstrated the commitment of the governor towards fulfilling his campaign promises to the people. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects included rural water supply scheme, teaching hospital, diagnostic centre and roads. Secondus said that the provision of the teaching hospital and modern international diagnostic centre would help reduce medical tourisms in Nigeria. “Nigerians spend about N4 billion annually on medical treatments abroad, am optimistic that the 950 bed capacity Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital would help reduce the figure,” he said. Secondus also commissioned the General Hospital, Wamakko, Girls Science Secondary School, Wamakko and the 500 housing units in Gidan Salanke. Speaking, Tambuwal said that his administration placed great premium on people’s oriented projects towards improving the quality of life of the people. He thanked Secondus for the visit, stressing that it would motivate him for better performance. Some dignitaries at the event included national and state PDP executives, National and State lawmakers and Commissioners.By Dirisu Yakubu

In what appears to an end to the frosty relationship between the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its House of Representatives caucus, national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Tuesday, met with Minority House Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and handed over the affairs of the party in the green chamber to him.

The meeting became necessary following last week’s lifting of the over one year suspension slammed on Hon. Elumelu and six others and asked the lawmakers to provide a virile opposition capable of keeping their colleagues in the All Progressives Congress, APC in the House on their toes.

Secondus charged Elumelu and the other legislators on the platform of the party to speak for Nigerians on the floor of the House, noting that the nation is hopeful on the PDP to redeem the country’s battered image.

“The essence of this meeting is to reiterate the lifting of the suspension. Nigeria is in dire straits now and the needs a viable opposition in the House of Representatives.

“You must therefore speak with one voice on all issues. The economy is collapsing and there are a lot of security challenges facing the country. This is the time Nigerians need you the most and we must rise up to defend their interest”, Secondus said.

Responding, Elumelu, on behalf of others, thanked the leadership of the party for lifting the suspension and pledged to ensure a reinvigorated opposition in the House of Representatives.

“The PDP is one indivisible party and we are now speaking with one voice and the lifting of this suspension has re-energized us for the task ahead,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Elumelu commended the effort of the leadership of the party in resolving the crisis in the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

READ ALSO: PDP raises alarm over reabsorption of ex-members to previous posts by excos

“With the lifting of this suspension, we are one, united in the PDP family. We will do everything possible to provide the opposition that the PDP believes in, so that come 2023, we will be taking over the leadership of this country” Elumelu stated.

He decried the worrisome state of security in the land and called on the federal government to run criminal elements out of the shores of the country.

