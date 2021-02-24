PDP: Secondus, NWC meet Elumelu, harp on virile opposition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

In what appears to an end to the frosty relationship between the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its House of Representatives caucus, national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Tuesday, met with Minority House Leader, Ndudi Elumelu and handed over the affairs of the party in the green chamber to him.

The meeting became necessary following last week’s lifting of the over one year suspension slammed on Hon. Elumelu and six others and asked the lawmakers to provide a virile opposition capable of keeping their colleagues in the All Progressives Congress, APC in the House on their toes.

Secondus charged Elumelu and the other legislators on the platform of the party to speak for Nigerians on the floor of the House, noting that the nation is hopeful on the PDP to redeem the country’s battered image.

“The essence of this meeting is to reiterate the lifting of the suspension. Nigeria is in dire straits now and the needs a viable opposition in the House of Representatives.

“You must therefore speak with one voice on all issues. The economy is collapsing and there are a lot of security challenges facing the country. This is the time Nigerians need you the most and we must rise up to defend their interest”, Secondus said.

Responding, Elumelu, on behalf of others, thanked the leadership of the party for lifting the suspension and pledged to ensure a reinvigorated opposition in the House of Representatives.

“The PDP is one indivisible party and we are now speaking with one voice and the lifting of this suspension has re-energized us for the task ahead,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Elumelu commended the effort of the leadership of the party in resolving the crisis in the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives.

“With the lifting of this suspension, we are one, united in the PDP family. We will do everything possible to provide the opposition that the PDP believes in, so that come 2023, we will be taking over the leadership of this country” Elumelu stated.

He decried the worrisome state of security in the land and called on the federal government to run criminal elements out of the shores of the country.

