PDP raises alarm over reabsorption of ex-members to previous posts by excos

…says action against party’s constitution

By Adeola Badru

Some caucus within the Southwest Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have shown their displeasure over the move by some leaders of the party to impose former members of the party on them, by offering to reinstate them to their previously held positions, which they observed was not in line with the party’s constitution.

Leading the fight for the alleged injustice, were the chairman of the party in Ibadan Northeast Local Government Area, Mr Iyiola Taiwo; Mogaji Kazeem Akintayo, Mrs Modinat Olatunji, Mr Muritala Olatunji and Mr Lateef Salawu, Chairman of wards 01, 03, 07 and 11 in the local government.

The party, in a statement signed and made available to Saturday Vanguard by the Zonal Secretary, Daisi Akintan, stated that the actions fell short of procedures as laid down by the party’s constitution, adding that in exercising its powers as stated in section 61(2), “the Zonal Working Committee has hereby, set aside, the directive of the Oyo State Secretary, dated January 14, 2021, regarding the reinstatement of all local government ward executives who left the party before the 2019 general elections to their previously held positions in the excos.”

“As we have maintained, Oyo State Working Committee is also advised to exercise restraint and ensure always that all its actions are in consonance with all relevant laws of the party, especially now that the party is trying to foster unity among its members.”

“The State Working Committee should please note that any action inimical to the peace efforts being made by leaders of the party should be avoided,” the party warned.

