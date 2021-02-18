PDP lifts suspension on Elumelu, Okechukwu, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, lifted the suspension placed on seven of its members in the House of Representatives.

The members’ Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwani, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Addul-majid were suspended for alleged anti-party activities, particularly in the pattern of their voting in the House Minority leadership.

In a statement signed by party’s spokesman on behalf of the National Working Committee, NWC, the PDP noted that the lifting of the suspension was based on the recommendations of various committees set on issues relating to the suspension.

The party charges the lawmakers to be loyal to the party and obey its directives in line with its constitution and vision of its founding fathers.

In the same vein, the party maintainee that “it will continues to recognize the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives as led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda and charged all members elected on the platform of the party to continue to participate in the activities of the caucus.”

The PDP urged the lawmakers to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition that speaks with one voice in the legislative house, even as it directed the Harmonization Committee led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to further meet with “our members in the House of Representatives with a view to ensuring harmonious relationship among them.”

