PDP laments Ibadan crisis, calls for calm, investigation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed concern over the ethnic violence and bloody clashes in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, which led to loss of several lives.

The party described the clash as disconcerting and calls for calm while the authorities unravel the remote and immediate cause of the crisis.

In a statement signed by its imagemaker, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP decried the escalation of ethnic crisis in various parts of the country.

“Our party urges the APC and its federal government to bring a lasting solution to the growing tension in the country by ending its policies, body language and preferences that promote promotes divisiveness, lawlessness, injustices as well as infractions against our federal sensibilities.

“The PDP however commends Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for his proactive steps to restore order in the state.

“Our party commiserates with the victims of the clash and call on all people of good faith to rally in ensuring peaceful co-existence in our country by instilling justice, adherence to rule of law as well as respect for our federal sensibilities,” the statement read in part.

