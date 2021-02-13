Breaking News
PDP guber hopeful Obada urges party  to sustain power rotation

Addressing the gathering is Olorogun Charles Obada, PDP guber hopeful 2023 , flanked by well wishers as he cuts his birthday cake

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A chieftain  of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and governorship hopeful, Olorogun Charles Obada  has enjoined all members of the party to sustain  power rotation started by former governor James Ibori, adding that  it would continue to promote healthy politics  within the party and the state.

The eldest  son of late General Orho Obada,  rtd , who spoke at his birthday bash in Agbarho community, Ughelli north local government area  expressed strong hope that  he would clinch  the party’s governorship ticket in  2023.

Continuing, he said with his sterling qualities and programme for the state he was sure to be elected  governor of the state.

“ I  am celebrating my  53 birthday today.  Though my father passed on at a ripe age but we would still have loved him to be around .   Let me answer your question straight, I will be contesting for the governorship ticket of my party, the PDP in 2023 and I know I will win. And will also be elected governor of our state in 2023 “, he said.

“ The PDP has done very well in zoning.  The grand  father of our politics,  Chief  James  Ibori  started this rotational thing in the party . And it has gone round the senatorial districts. Now it should come back to the Delta  central . “, he said.

“I will add value to the state. I know it is a herculean task, God being on my side , I will be elected governor come 2023. “, he said.

