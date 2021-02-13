PDP guber hopeful Obada urges party  to sustain power rotation

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and governorship hopeful, Olorogun Charles Obada has enjoined all members of the party to sustain power rotation started by former governor James Ibori, adding that it would continue to promote healthy politics within the party and the state.

The eldest son of late General Orho Obada, rtd , who spoke at his birthday bash in Agbarho community, Ughelli north local government area expressed strong hope that he would clinch the party’s governorship ticket in 2023.

Continuing, he said with his sterling qualities and programme for the state he was sure to be elected governor of the state.

READ ALSO:

“ I am celebrating my 53 birthday today. Though my father passed on at a ripe age but we would still have loved him to be around . Let me answer your question straight, I will be contesting for the governorship ticket of my party, the PDP in 2023 and I know I will win. And will also be elected governor of our state in 2023 “, he said.

“ The PDP has done very well in zoning. The grand father of our politics, Chief James Ibori started this rotational thing in the party . And it has gone round the senatorial districts. Now it should come back to the Delta central . “, he said.

“I will add value to the state. I know it is a herculean task, God being on my side , I will be elected governor come 2023. “, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: