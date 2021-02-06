PDP crisis worsens in Nasarawa as former Lawmaker, 10000 dumps party for APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

Leadership crisis rocking the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state worsen on Saturday as a former member of the house of representatives, Dr Joseph Haruna Kigbu led other 10,000 members of the opposition party to defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dr Kigbu who represented Lafia/Obi federal constituency at the house of representatives from 2011-2015 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before dumping the party for PDP due to irreconcilable differences said their defection was to add value to what the current governor Abdullahi Sule is doing, support the governor.

According to the Lawmaker who spoke on behalf of other decampees said their exit has marked the end of PDP in Nasarawa State adding that those remaining in PDP are inconsequential and I call on them to join hands the APC. to build the state

“I’m coming with over 10,000 supporters into the APC, let me assure the governor that come 2023, he will have no problem, 2023 is guaranteed,” he said.

Receiving the new entrant into the party, the APC state caretaker chairman John Mamam described Dr Kigbu as the party’s prodical son that has return home.

Also speaking, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, express said the entrance of that Dr Kigbu and others have come back to the party he help to build in 2011 when it was CPC.

He assured Kigbu and his supporters of equal rights and previledges in the APC.

The defection ceremony was attended by the first civilian governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu the immediate past governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Godiya Akwashiki as well as former speaker of the house of representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara.

Others were the 2019 APC gubernatorial candidate in Benue state Hon Emmanuel Jime, Hon Iorwase Hembe of the house of representatives, representing Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue state amongst others

