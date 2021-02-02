PDP crisis: Police arrest, arraign youth leader, others in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested the Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the state, Barr Obinna Iteshi, for alleged breaking and entering into the party’s Secretariat.

After two hours of his arrest, the Police arraigned him before the Ebonyi State Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Abakaliki, for other alleged offences.

Also arrested and arraigned, were one Ngamgbo Chukwunonso and Nwakpa Chibuzor. Their arrest and eventual arraignment, Vanguard gathered, may not be unconnected with the crisis rocking the PDP in the state, which began immediately after its National Working Committee dissolved the Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi-led State Executive Council and appointed a Caretaker Committee, led by Elder Fred Udeogu.

Vanguard reports that while Nwebonyi had gone to court to challenge his removal by the NWC, a Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, last week, restrained him from parading himself as the PDP Chairman in the state.

Also read:

Armed with the verdict of the Court, the Udeogu-led members of the party, had gone to the party Secretariat, on Monday, apparently to resume normal party administration, when police clamped down on them.

While the first accused was said to have been allegedly arrested within the party Secretariat, the second and third accused persons were said to were returning from exams, when they were picked by the police.

The suspects, it was said, committed the offence at the PDP Secretariat, Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway, on Monday, February 1, 2021.

They were arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court on four counts bothering on felony, conspiracy, break and entry, among others.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ayeni, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A(a), 411(b), 451(1) and 12 of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009 and Ebonyi State Internal Security Enforcement and Related Matters Law, Cap. 55, Vol. 2, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charge partly read, “That you Barr. Obinna Iteshi ‘m’, Ngamgbo Chukwunonso ‘m’ and Nwakpa Chibuzor ‘m’ and others at large on the 1st day of February 2021 at the Peoples Democratic Party Secretariat, along Abakaliki-Enugu Road, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit; Break and Entry, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, malicious damage, burglary and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516(a) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The Defense Counsel led by Barr Like Nkwegu pleaded that his clients should be granted bail, arguing that they were not guilty of the offences being preferred against them.

But the Prosecuting Counsel, ASP Ayeni, opposed the bail application, claiming that outside the technicalities of the matter, its administrative dimension, should not be eschewed.

However, the Magistrate, Justice Chinedu Agama, granted the suspects bail in the sum of N50,000.00 each, with one surety, in like sum.

He said the surety’s identity and his residence must be verified by the court.

He adjourned the matter till February 15, 2021, for further hearing on the matter.

Kindly Share This Story: