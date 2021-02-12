Pastor Adeboye dedicates Kidney Dialysis Center to mark 40th ordination anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), through its Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) arm – His Love Foundation (HLF) – has dedicated a Kidney Dialysis Center at the Pastor Enoch And Folu Adeboye Intensive Care Unit at the Health Center, RCCG Camp, Mowe, Ogun State as part of its Christian Social Responsibilities and also part of programmes to celebrate Pastor Adeboye’s 40th year ordination as the General Overseer of RCCG.

The Dialysis Center, which was built and equipped to bring critical healthcare solution closer to the people for the benefit of humanity in general, and the host community in particular, is also driven by the mantra of RCCG to touch people’s lives, with emphasis on improving standards of living by providing good education and health through infrastructural development.

Pastor Adeboye became the G.O of the RCCG ministry on January 21, 1981, and still holds the position till present. Speaking at the dedication of the Kidney Dialysis Center, Pastor Adeboye, who was represented by Pastor Joseph Obayemi, Continental Overseer Africa 1 and National Overseer Nigeria, said he has a lot to be grateful for after so many years of leading this ministry.

He stressed the importance of the church’s CSR programme, saying it is what the Lord Jesus Christ demands of the church, while adding that the church will not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the availability of a Kidney Dialysis center within the location will prevent unnecessary deaths arising from inadequate medical infrastructure around the area.

Pastor Adeboye further thanked His Love Foundation team lead by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the G.O on CSR, for making the dream a reality.

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade while responding said ,“The RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country, which makes Nigerians spend over $3billion annually on health tourism seeking state of the art health facilities in countries like India and the UAE.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: