PANDEF, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, M-Belt leaders flay Sunday Igboho’s attempted arrest

…Says bandits turning vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south are out for war

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, yesterday, condemned the attempted arrest of Yoruba rights Activist, Mr Sunday Igboho in Ibadan by a combined team of security forces.

Igboho was on his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing it as a show of shame.

The forum also expressed worry over moves by bandits in the north are turning vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south back in some unhidden blockage saying it is suggestive of war measures.

In a statement by Mr Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the forum urged President Buhari to show that he is still the President of a United Nigeria.

The statement reads: "The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) condemns the attempted arrest of Yoruba rights Activist, Mr Sunday Igboho in Ibadan yesterday by a combined team of security forces.

Igboho was on his way to Lagos for a scheduled meeting with one of our leaders Chief Ayo Adebanjo when the skirmish happened.

We have noticed the media denial by the DSS of its involvement in the dastardly operation in the atmosphere of deregulated terror going on in a supposed democratic environment.

It came as an embarrassing thing that as the show of shame was going on, the president was defending not cracking down on bandits because he is trying to avoid casualties.

That is an admission of the soft care for bandits by the government and pro-bandit supporters who have been poking their fingers in the faces of non-bandit Nigerians.

The president wasn’t aware of such caution in using maximum force against ENDSARS which they celebrated in Kaduna

It is also a demonstration of two sets of rules in the country, one for Fulani bandits and another for Non-Fulani communities who are being treated like conquered people.

“If there is still the serious authority in Nigeria, it is people like Shekau, Gumi and troublers of Nigeria who should be under security scrutiny now and not those who have committed no offence known to a law outside raising their voices against Fulani Genocide going on across Nigeria.

“We somehow feel it’s not too late to persuade Buhari to show that he is still the President of a United Nigeria by changing gear to run an inclusive country with same rules of engagement for all nationalities to restore confidence in the system.

“It has also come to our notice how bandits in the north are turning vehicles bringing foodstuffs to the south back in some unhidden blockage suggestive of war measures.

“We just hope they know the implication if Southern communities for I starting to block fuel products for instance from going to the north and it’s attendant implications. They should be careful of what they are throwing as they don’t know what their opponents are holding.

We appreciate the noble intervention of the Middle Belt Forum and their sense of responsibility in condemning this despicable measure.”

