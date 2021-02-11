Breaking News
Pa Okowa’s death, a great loss to Delta – Rolex

Ambassador Rolex Erhomo Emameyan, the CEO of Rolex Emameyan Foundation and Rox Mny Entertainment has condoled with the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa over Father’s death.

Rolex in a condolence message described the death of Pa Arthur Okowa who died at 88 as a great loss to Delta State.

‘’Your Excellency my condolence to you and the family.

‘’Daddy means a lot to us and we will miss him.

‘’You are a good Governor today as a result of the home training by Daddy.

‘’The whole team of Rolex Emameyan Foundation and Rox Mny Entertainment is saddened by the news of your father Demise
‘’Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

‘’May our condolences bring you comfort, and may our prayers ease the pain of this loss and fortify you spiritually and mentally to continue your work as the Executive Governor of Delta State “he said.

