Pa Jakande was the democracy we yearn for today – Owolabi Salis

Chief Owolabi Saliis, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, said late Pa Lateef Jakande lived the democracy defined by most other leaders in Nigeria.

Salis in a statement issued from the U.S. on Friday, said the late Pa Jakande, the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister for Works and Housing, was a faithful and true governor of the people by the people and for the people.

“I contested for governor of Lagos state under the Alh. Lateef Jakande led Action Party of Nigeria (APN) in 2007 after being disqualified by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) then.

“Baba and I, many times have sat down discussing the poor people – how to upgrade them.

” It was so painful then that the people were unable to back his party because they did not understand that he wanted to continue with services to humanity through the party.

” He has lived a great and good life and gave the people the true dividends of democracy that most leaders promise in paper but never indeed,” Salis said.

He urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the humanitarian services of the late Jakande and prayed for repose of his soul.

Salis also condoled the immediate family of the late Jakande and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May Eledumare grant him eternal rest,” he added.

