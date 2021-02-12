Pa Jakande was the democracy other politicians only preach— Salis

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Owolabi Salis, 2019 governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, Lagos State, has said late Pa Lateef Jakande lived the democracy other leaders in the county preach but do not practise.

Salis, in a statement from the U.S. on Friday, said Pa Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State and former Minister for Works and Housing, was “a faithful and true governor of the people by the people and for the people.”

According to Salis, “I contested in the governorship election of Lagos State on the platform of Alhaji Lateef Jakande-led Action Party of Nigeria, APN, in 2007 after being disqualified by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Baba and I, many times, have sat down discussing the poor people— how to upgrade them.

“It was so painful then that the people were unable to back his party because they did not understand that he wanted to continue with services to humanity through the party.

“He has lived a great and good life and gave the people the true dividends of democracy that most leaders promise on paper, but never practised in deed.”

He urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the humanitarian services of late Jakande and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Salis also condoled with Jakande’s immediate family and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss, adding “May Eledumare grant him eternal rest.”

