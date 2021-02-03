Pa Adesina for burial Feb 12

Kindly Share This Story:

Pa Adegboyega Oluwafunso Adesina is dead. Aged 77, Pa Adesina passed away on January 26, 2021 after a brief illness.

Burial arrangements announced by the family stated that a Christian wake keep will hold on February 11, 2021 at his residence, No. 7, Olasunkanmi Community Rd 1, Asero Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State from 5:00am to 6:00pm.

Funeral service holds at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church, Ake, Abeokuta on February 12 from 11:00am to 12:00pm, while reception holds immediately after at Egba Comprehensive High School, Asero, Abeokuta.

He is survived by a widow, children and grandchildren.

Kindly Share This Story: