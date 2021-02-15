Oyo APC urges Makinde to investigate, prosecute perpetrators of Sasa market clash in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Warns social media influencers against fake reports

As party appeals to National Assembly to expedite action on the review of Nigeria’s constitution to reflect true Federalism

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo State, has called on Governor Seyi Makinde, to take proactive steps by making those found culpable in the Yoruba and Hausa clash of last Friday at Sasa community in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state to face the wrath of the law.

This was as the party, also reminded the governor of his constitutional obligation of protecting all citizens living in the state, just as the state indigenes living elsewhere in Nigeria are also protected.

APC, in a statement issued and made available to Vanguard by its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, on Monday evening, enjoined all traditional rulers, religious leaders across the religious divides in the state, as well as opinion moulders of the society, to voice their concerns about the intended conflagration the perpetrators of this Sasa community mayhem wanted to foist on the residents.

“Furthermore, APC Oyo State joined the voice of the well-intended Nigerians who are calling the 9th National Assembly to expedite action in its review of the Nigeria constitution so that we have true Federalism constitution in body and spirit which can effectively solve all the local security challenges that are threatening our coexistence as a Nation.”

“Finally, we want to warn all our social media influencers to be cautious of what they post out, as these could ignite Nigeria’s fragile peace because one cannot quench a fire by setting other places ablaze with the gory pictures and video we share out.”

“APC Oyo State would be appealing to the residents of Sasa Community and its neighbouring Moniya and Ojoo and infact all Ibadan and Oyo State residents to please eschew the path of anarchy by giving peace a chance to reign.”

