Owie hails FG’s plan to concession 12 highways, return Toll Gates

By Ozioruva Aliu

FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie has hailed the decision of the federal government to concession no fewer than 12 federal highways to private entities to manage.

In a statement issued in Benin City yesterday, Owie commended the sagacity and vision of the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola in driving road infrastructure development, stating that the ‘initiative was long overdue.

He said: “The parlous state of the nation’s critical road infrastructure has remained a source of concern to all Nigerians who are left at the mercy of derelict roads, bandits and kidnappers as they travel daily. The proposed Highway Management Initiative that has been designed to allow private Investors to develop road infrastructure, supporting local amenities, install toll plazas with a view to stimulating economic growth is thus most auspicious.

“With an estimated N1.34 trillion of private sector investment flowing into the highways and no fewer than 50,000 direct jobs and 200,000 indirect jobs to be created by the concessioning of highways, the Nation is set for a renaissance in road transport development”

He urges all stakeholders to support the Federal Ministry of Works to ensure a successful take off.

