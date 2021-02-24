Ovre-Eku community protest alleged destruction of their farmlands

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

Residents of Ovre Eku community, Ethiope East local government area, Delta State protested three days denouncing alleged forceful invasion of their farmlands by Pan Ocean, a firm operating in the area.

The protesters mainly women and youths alleged that the firm destroyed their cassava and other crops in their farm lands.

They said the firm allegedly moved in Bulldozers into their farmlands. No staff of the firm could be reached for comments.

One of the protesters , Madam Patience said, : “Pan Ocean workers are telling me they have instructions to destroy our farms, my Cassava is still young, it’s all I have to feed my family, I will rather die than to see this Company destroy my hard earned properties, we thought oil company do negotiate with Community before entering, but, the company prefer force and use of security operatives, “,she said.

A leader of the community, Chief Felix Okotie enjoined the firm to conduct its activities within the confines of the law.

Some of the placards the protesters carried read, ” Pan ocean leave our farms alone “, ” you are destroying our cassavas and crops” and so on.

The protesters vowed to continue the protest until they got justice.

