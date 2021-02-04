Outrage over alleged return of N26B unspent PAP fund

Kindly Share This Story:

…Ex-militants call for sack of Col. Dikio, NSA, threaten to resume hostilities in creeks

By Emem Idio

FOLLOWING the alleged return of a whooping sum of N26 billion unspent fund meant to offset backlog of monies owed Amnesty Programme’s contractors from 2014 to date by the Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), ex-militants in the Niger Delta region have called for the immediate sack of the Interim Coordinator and the National Security Adviser to the President, Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno, retd.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State on Wednesday, the leader of the third phase ex-agitators, General Ebi John fumed that the reported return of N26billion unspent Amnesty fund to the coffers of the federal government without paying contractors in the programme may spell doom.

He said: “Late last year President Muhammadu Buhari listened to our agitations and released billions of naira to the amnesty office to offset debts the office is owing vendors/contractors, but the Interim Coordinator who refused to pay the contractors, rather, returned 26billion as unspent fund to the federal government.

“On 31st of December by 12am the portal used for payment closed and every kobo was returned back to the Federal Ministry of Finance without paying the contractors.

“The Interim Coordinator has started failing. Take, for instance, the Presidential Amnesty Office does not train or empower delegates directly. But do so through the services of vendors/contractors. Now, most of these vendors/contractors borrowed money from the banks to execute their jobs because the amnesty office had stopped mobilization of any kind to vendors/ contractors.

“I can remember vividly that on the 17th of December in Arogbo in Ondo state, when the Amnesty boss met with critical stakeholders drawn from 1st, 2nd, 3rd phases and in the presence of General Boyloaf, High Chief Shoot-At-Sight, former IYC President, Comrade Chris Ekiyor and others. He said that payment of debts owned these vendors/contractors have started with payment from 2014 jobs.

“As I speak to you ninety per cent of the vendors/contractors were not paid. The disadvantage of return of N26 Billion unspent Amnesty Fund to FG is that thousands of ex-agitators who were waiting for their vendors to call them for training and empowerment in January 2021 are now stranded at home.

“The last part of the amnesty programme is training and empowerment of ex-agitators but it is not working. As ex-militants, we will not allow what is happening to Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to happen to the Amnesty programme.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: