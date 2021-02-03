Our coverage now in every state of Nigeria – TStv

Kindly Share This Story:

*As FG tasks Nigerians to patronize indigenous pay-TV operator

By Joseph Erunke

INDIGENOUS digital satellite television service operator, TStv, said it has expanded its service to all the states of the federation.

This was as it lamented the effect of the #EndSARS protests last year on its rollout plan, saying the development disrupted distribution activities of its network during the period.

On the other hand, the federal government has advised Nigerians to patronize the Indigenous pay-per-view television operator so it can sustain its services to the country.

Managing Director of the company, Bright Echefu, who said this, Wednesday, while addressing newsmen at the corporate headquarters, Abuja, attributed its sustainability and growth to what he described as “enabling environment” provided by the federal government.

“We have covered every state in Nigeria; we have our presence in every state in Nigeria today,” he said.

According to him, TStv would not have been in business, but for the support of government.

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), is an agency of the federal government responsible for the regulation of all broadcast platforms in the country.

Speaking during a presentation of innovative packages to the public, Echefu claimed that the NBC had never shown “favouritism” in its regulatory activities.

One of the novel packages that stand the brand out, according to the MD, is the pay-per-view model of satellite broadcasting, which enables subscribers to select only channels of interest, which they pay as they view.

As a direct-to-home pay-tv provider, Echefu said the indigenous satellite network currently has about 120 stations, some of which are free.

“If the federal government had not been supporting TStv, we won’t be standing here today.

“They have created an enabling environment for us to operate; they have created a level-playing ground for everybody.

“There is no favouritism. The National Broadcasting Commission has been a very supportive agency”, Echefu said.

On the coverage of the satellite TV, he assured that their services were available in all parts of the country.

His words: “We are everywhere. TStv is open to use, and you can use it anyhow you like, as all our channels are high definition.

“We have some channels that are for free to Nigerians, and we are also the first to have twenty-four hours ‘Tom and Jerry’ channel.

“It is just N2 per day, and we have everything our competitors have. We have covered every state in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the occasion, the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, pledged to give necessary support to the organization to sustain its operation.

The NBC which noted that “TStv is our own; we need to encourage our own” to grow”, tasked Nigerians to patronize its services

NBC’s Director, Engineering and Technology, Mrs Victoria Eke, who spoke, said: “I commend TStv for the feat achieved so far. Honestly, the journey has been a tough one and a very rough one. But thank God, it has arrived at this point of giving Nigerians the kind of service we desire.

“It has been our yearnings all the while to have this service you subscribe for what you want. I commend you on behalf of NBC.

“I urge us as Nigerians to encourage them. TStv is indigenous. So we need to encourage what is ours.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

