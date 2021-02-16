Osun shuts popular lounge in Osogbo for flaunting COVID-19 protocols

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government has shut down a popular Lounge located around Oke-fia area of Osogbo over allege bridge of its COVID-19 protocol.

A statement made available to journalists by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mabel Aderonke disclosed that the lounge flaunted the rules on 50 percent capacity operation for relaxation centres across the state.

The facility was shut by officers of the Osun State Joint Task Force on Covid-19 while monitoring compliance with the government’s guidelines on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The state government had released some non-pharmaceutical safety protocols some weeks ago, as part of measures to manage the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also warned that any hotel, event centre, mall, joint, or business outlet found flouting the safety directives would be sealed and only reopened upon the payment of a fine of N 250,000.

The guidelines also stipulated that eateries, restaurants, joints, and bars should operate at 50 percent capacity and ensure adequate physical distancing of customers. Also, the “No face mask, no entry” policy must be observed in every eatery, restaurant, joint, and bar. Operators and attendants must also wear their face masks at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

