Osun NNPP chair warns APC, Aregbesola against inciting political violence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Tosin Odeyemi has called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress not to heat up the state unnecessarily.

Odeyemi in a statement issued on Monday disclosed that residents of the state has enough economic crisis to battle than for the party to allow its factional crisis escalate into political violence.

He also berated the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola over his unguarded statement which could provoke political crisis in the state, urging the Minister to act like a former Governor of the state and allow peace reign.

“It is unfortunate that while the teeming populace of the state are still battling economic crisis due to Covid-19, the ruling party is towing the path of violence as it allow it factional crisis to snowball into a public warfare.

“It is also unfortunate that the former Governor and now Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola can allow sentiment to take over him to make statement capable of heating up the polity unnecessarily.

“Our people have enough to battle already than for the ruling party to unleash another political crisis on the masses. A word is enough for the wise!” He said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: