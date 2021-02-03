Osita Chidoka’s photography contest receives over 1,200 entries

Kindly Share This Story:

Promises to train youths on monetization of photos on the web

An online creative photography competition organised by Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, received no fewer than one thousand two hundred entries and over ten thousand (10,000) comments within 48hours.

Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, Special Assistant on Media Relations to Chidoka said the competition was to revive the sense of creativity among youths and make them take a special interest in photography.

Okafor said the contest was spontaneous and had no special rules, the winners were determined by entries with the most ‘Likes’.The First, Second, and Third most liked pictures would get prize money of fifty thousand (N50,000), twenty-five thousand (N25,000), and fifteen thousand (N15,000) respectively.

Chidoka who initiated the contest said “Photography is both a passion and a business. In this contest, we looked out for pictures that capture the beauty or the ugliness around us and it must be original to the sender.”

Chidoka said another edition of the photography contest would be organised where definite rules would be made to make it more competitive and that professionals would be engaged as judges.

He said, though this edition of the contest was spontaneous “In the next photo contest, I will establish the rules and get a panel to evaluate and identify the pictures for the audience to vote after which a coffee table book of the pictures will be published,” Chidoka said.

The former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said he would also engage a photography expert to offer training and tips on taking good pictures and how to monetize pictures on the web for the finalists.

Chidoka while announcing the six winners on his Facebook fan page noted that, to claim the prize money, winners must show proof of picture originality by sharing a screenshot of the winning picture details to ensure copyright is not infringed. Also, payment will be made only to the name on the winning Facebook profile. Fake or pseudo accounts are disqualified to promote accountability and personal responsibility.

Winners who received the prize money after the verification exercise include Blessing Ogechi, George Winnie Marvell and Oni Foto, Olowale Samuel Kolapo.

Expressing his happiness over the initiative, Samuel Kolapo, director, KOLA ONIFOTO Photography and Film Production Services, who also won the prize money, said “I think the competition would inspire other aspiring photographers and also it will encourage people who can’t really afford a professional camera to use their mobile devices as it can also do a great job,”.

Kolapo, thanked Chidoka for the initiative and said he is impressed and inspired.

In a post on Facebook, another winner, Nwokenna Blessing Ogechi, whose picture got about two thousand two hundred (2200) likes expressed her gratitude to Chief Chidoka for the opportunity.

Also taking to Facebook, George Winnie Marvell whose picture entry attracted a total of one thousand three hundred (1300) likes, announced that he has received the reward money for creative photography.

Vanguard News Nigeria

