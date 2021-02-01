Osinbajo didn’t just teach leadership, he lives it, says RCCG leadership institute

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy, RILA has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an uncommon Nigerian leader, who did not only teach and advocate the virtues of leadership but also demonstrate exemplary leadership in practice.

The leadership Academy which also honoured the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo as a Living Legend and a few other pastors at its 25th Anniversary held in Lagos, commended the the VP for being a good ambassador of the institute.

Presenting the award to the Vice President, Pastor J.A Bolarinwa who also spoke on behalf of the institute, said that before that the VP served in RILA as one of the faculty before he was taken away by a national assignment.

He said: “Before Pastor Osinbajo was taken away by a national assignment,he served in RILA as one of the faculty. He is leader indeed, he did not (just) teach leadership, he lived it.”

The clergy hailed the Osinbajo’s humility and his support for the institute where the VP was among the pioneer students 25 years ago, adding that the institute was impressed by the service, support and contribution of Osinbajo so far.

The Vice President who joined the event virtually was honored with the institute’s Living Legend Awards alongside Pastor Kayode Pitan, the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, while Pastor J.A Bolarinwa , PhD, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya where also honored with the Lifetime Legend Awards.

The Founding Registrar of the institute and the immediate past registrar, Pastor Alfred Olufeyimi and Pastor Ben Ewuzie were also honoured post-humously with the as RILA Legends.

Giving his acceptance speech on behalf of all the honorees, Prof Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the award, saying“I am deeply honoured to have been asked to speak on behalf of the extraordinary and transformational leaders who are being honored today. I am not being modest when I say I am clearly the least in terms of those who contributed to the story that became RILA.”

The Vice President added that “RILA Legends Posthumous Awards recipient, late Pastor Alfred Olufeyimi laid the foundations of the institute almost singlehandedly,” adding that the Pastor’s contributions were “unforgettable, he led with compassion, understanding and a focus on heaven.”

READ ALSO:

The VP also praised “Pastor Kayode Pitan whose task it was to faithfully build in the great shadow of his mentor and friend and Pastor Ben Ewuzie, my friend and brother who with Pastor Kayode, Pastor Mike Oshiokameh were my classmates in the Bible school.”

Recalling the contributions of the first RILA Registrar, the VP said “in his lifetime he became Mr. RILA, literally gave everything he had for RILA. He left NAL Merchant Bank to earn N10k as the first full time administrator of RILA. Pastor Ben developed RILA to the foremost Bible and leadership training institute in Africa and developed courses and programmes always in the cutting edge, always forward thinking, and started the many Centre’s of RILA locally and internationally.”

Regarding Pastor Bolarinwa who was also honored, Osinbajo described him as a “God sent to RILA,” crediting him with the successful incorporation of the institute under the structure of the RCCG. He added that Pastor Bolarinwa “has in these past years added great value to RILA as Vice Chair of its board of governors and chair of its academic board.”

The Vice President also commended Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and Pastor Pastor Toks Adesanya for their leadership and worthy contributions to RILA.

The event was part of the celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Bible School.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: