Ortom’s letter to Buhari proves penchant for stoking religious, ethnic tension – Group

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again displayed his penchant for stoking the fire of religious and ethnic tension with his recent letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Foundation for Equity and Justice (FEJ) condemned the governor’s stance in a statement on Friday.

Ortom had accused the president of not doing enough to halt the herders-farmers conflict in Benue and insecurity in the country.

But the Foundation for Equity and Justice noted that Ortom aims to cause panic in the state and then point fingers at the Federal Government.

In the statement signed by its Secretary-General, Raymond Oralu, the group alleges that the governor wants to monopolize cattle business in his state and would go to any length to secure that.

According to the foundation, Ortom’s claims that Buhari is a Fulani president is an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

The group, however, advised the Benue governor to desist from making unguarded and unsubstantiated statements in the press and concentrate on the task of governance.

